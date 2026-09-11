Bust the 'bus'sault: Kochi needs action to rein in private bus terror on roads

A private bus employee brandished a machete during a road rage in the middle of a city road.
A bus driver assaulted a lawyer near the District Court on July 24.
A private bus worker blocked a car and threatened its passengers on August 9. He later allegedly assaulted a police officer who intervened.
Three bus employees assaulted five passengers, including three women, near Ernakulam North on August 21. Workers of a private bus assaulted an autorickshaw driver on August 28.
Reading this random list that’s far from complete, one cannot help but ask: What the hell is going on in the city?
Kochi’s troubled relationship with private buses goes back decades.
Every time there is a serious incident or a High Court intervention, a sense of decency prevails. Traffic rules are enforced strictly. Bus crews fall in line. However, this ‘normalcy’ does not last long.
“It is scary to drive on Kochi city roads due to these buses. The road rage, the aggressive staff, the way they overtake... roads turn hellish,” says lawyer Bharath Rajeevan.
Bharath was himself a victim of road rage involving a private bus recently. “I had a harrowing experience from Foreshore Road to the High Court area. I was on the left side, and I moved my two-wheeler to the edge of the road to give space to a bus as the driver was continuously honking,” he recalls.
The bus driver, Bharath says, had ample space to overtake. Instead, he allegedly tried to scare him by swerving to hit his vehicle.
“I couldn’t believe it. I spotted the same bus a couple of minutes later at the nearest bus stop. I asked the driver why he tried to hit me. He just opened the driver’s door and kicked me on my head.”
Bharath lodged a complaint against the bus driver. He is currently out on bail.
Bharath’s experience is far from a one-off. Excessive honking. Rash driving. Road rage. Misbehaviour. Assault. For many Kochi residents, private buses have become synonymous with fear.
Last year, following strict directives from the High Court, things appeared to improve briefly, recalls taxi driver Anil Kumar.
“Policing was strict. Bus drivers stopped scaring people with loud honking. Racing stopped, and buses stuck to the left lane. Suddenly, city roads looked organised. That did not last long.”
And that raises the key question: Why can’t such enforcement continue throughout?
“Making sure there is movement on Kochi’s roads themselves is a big task,” quips former DGP Jacob Punnoose, referring to the increasing number of vehicles on city roads.
But enforcement, he says, need not be particularly difficult. “There are only a limited number of buses plying in Kochi city. And among them, only some are exhibiting problematic behaviour. Keeping track of them and making sure they follow the law should be a priority. It will also not be time-consuming,” he says.
The former state police chief points out that while these buses may be privately owned businesses, they provide a public service.
“Hence, they ought to be scrutinised. The owners and staff ought to behave properly. This is not a difficult task, and it is also mandated in the permits issued,” he says.
Now, in the wake of the latest incidents, the Kochi City Police is attempting another intervention.
A recent meeting convened by Commissioner S Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar with representatives of private bus operators’ associations and employees decided to introduce background verification and identity cards for bus crew members.
“Only those who clear the verification process will be issued the cards, and only authorised crew members will be allowed to operate buses. The process will be completed within 15 days,” says Deputy Commissioner Arun K Pavithran.
The crew will also undergo training aimed at improving their behaviour on the road and towards passengers. Police will also act against the practice of leasing buses to third parties.
“These are primary measures to curb road rage and criminal behaviour. Offences will not be tolerated anymore — the police will come down on them heavily. This issue should be solved once and for all,” the IPS officer asserts.
For Kochi residents, however, the question is not whether another crackdown can bring private buses under control.
History suggests that it can, though in brief patches.
The real question is whether this time, the enforcement will last. Can we have a new normal, please?
‘Many bus staffers are goondas’
Former High Court judge B Kemal Pasha has little patience for explanations when it comes to Kochi’s private bus problem. He sounds as frustrated as any common city resident.
“Incessant honking of private buses fills our roads, irritating and scaring pedestrians and motorists alike. One cannot even think clearly,” he says, citing his own experiences on Kochi’s roads.
“Many of these drivers and crew are actually not common people. They are real goondas. They act with such nonchalance — like no one can touch them. Even the High Court directive to ensure the buses stick to the left side of the road is being flagrantly violated, even on roads near the very same court.”
For a problem that has persisted despite crackdowns and court interventions, Justice Pasha believes the response “must finally have consequences that hurt”.
“Cancel the licence of repeat offenders. And don’t leave it there. Cancel the permit of the buses too if the staff are found to be repeat offenders. The traffic police and MVD must join forces and ensure strict enforcement.”
‘Need a complete overhaul’
Treating private bus ‘terror’ merely as a law-and-order issue will not solve the problem, believes Centre for Public Policy Research chairman D Dhanuraj.
“We need a complete overhaul of the public transport system in the city. This includes modernising measures, resolving the timing issues faced by private bus operators, ensuring better salaries and dignity for bus workers, improving roads, and upgrading traffic management,” he says.
“We need practical and sustainable solutions — not a band-aid approach. Officials should perhaps start with revisiting the timing system of buses.”
‘Convictions must’
Strict policing alone will not solve the problem, says Private Bus Owners’ Association secretary K B Suneer. What is needed, he argues, is strict punishment.
“The drug menace is impacting the transport sector too,” says Suneer. “There have been many reports in the past about bus drivers and workers being under the influence of chemical drugs. Strict convictions should be ensured so that they don’t repeat the offence. Unless they start fearing the law, nothing will change.”
Another major issue, he says, is the timetable imposed on buses. “For example, the allotted time for a bus to cover the stretch from Kaloor to Kakkanad is 36 minutes. In Kochi’s traffic, is this possible? That is why rash driving happens,” he says.
“The current timing system needs to change. For that, every stakeholder has to sit together and reach a consensus.” Suneer also points to a “very limited” hiring pool. “Not many want to take up this profession, as it is stressful and not very dignified. We have to make do with available human resources,” he says.
“I must add that this is not a lucrative business. Many owners have exited the sector. Several more are planning to. That includes myself. Once my loans are repaid, I will be out.”