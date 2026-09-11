Bust the 'bus'sault: Kochi needs action to rein in private bus terror on roads

Kochi’s troubled relationship with private buses goes back decades.

Every time there is a serious incident or a High Court intervention, a sense of decency prevails. Traffic rules are enforced strictly. Bus crews fall in line. However, this ‘normalcy’ does not last long.

“It is scary to drive on Kochi city roads due to these buses. The road rage, the aggressive staff, the way they overtake... roads turn hellish,” says lawyer Bharath Rajeevan.

Bharath was himself a victim of road rage involving a private bus recently. “I had a harrowing experience from Foreshore Road to the High Court area. I was on the left side, and I moved my two-wheeler to the edge of the road to give space to a bus as the driver was continuously honking,” he recalls.

The bus driver, Bharath says, had ample space to overtake. Instead, he allegedly tried to scare him by swerving to hit his vehicle.

“I couldn’t believe it. I spotted the same bus a couple of minutes later at the nearest bus stop. I asked the driver why he tried to hit me. He just opened the driver’s door and kicked me on my head.”

Bharath lodged a complaint against the bus driver. He is currently out on bail.