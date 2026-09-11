Calm with extra charm

Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno has long been one of the strongest performers in India’s premium hatchback segment. While it does have rivals, few have been able to match its sales volumes.
And now, the company has given the hatchback an impressive mid-life update. The updated Baleno gets a fresh front-end design, additional safety and comfort features, and, most importantly, a new engine.
Invited by Maruti Suzuki, I test-drove the car in Bengaluru last week. Here is my experience.
The Baleno retains its familiar character, but Maruti Suzuki has made enough changes to distinguish it from the outgoing model.
The front gets the biggest makeover, featuring a larger grille with chrome and gloss-black detailing, a redesigned bumper, new LED fog lamps and a radar module for the driver-assistance systems. The Suzuki badge has also been moved above the grille.
The new grille certainly makes a stronger visual statement than the one on the outgoing model. From certain angles, however, it can look almost like a bold aftermarket modification.
The sides and rear remain largely unchanged, retaining the familiar profile, dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels and C-shaped LED tail-lights. A new ‘Enigmatic Teal Green’ paint option has also been added to the palette.
INTERIOR AND COMFORT
Inside, the Baleno retains its familiar cabin layout and blue-and-black colour scheme, while receiving a few welcome upgrades. These include leatherette upholstery, along with soft-touch materials on the steering wheel and door panels.
Space has always been one of the Baleno’s biggest strengths, and that remains unchanged. There is ample room in both the front and rear, making the hatchback comfortable even for taller passengers.
Other features include adjustable rear headrests, rear AC vents, USB ports, UV-cut glass and a 318-litre boot with a spare tyre.
The absence of a rear-seat centre armrest and sun blinds, however, leaves some room for improvement.
For sunroof enthusiasts, the Baleno offers disappointment. Personally, I am not a fan of that piece of glass, especially considering our weather and geography.
The bigger additions are in the equipment list. Ventilated front seats, a cooled wireless phone charger, a tyre-pressure monitoring system, an improved sound system and Level 2 ADAS are now part of the package. The advanced safety suite includes features such as automatic emergency braking and lane-keeping assistance.
The infotainment system and camera work well, while the ADAS features also prove useful in real-world driving.
PERFORMANCE
Here comes the most important change. The earlier 1.2-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated K-Series petrol engine, which produced 89 hp, has been replaced by the new Z-Series 1.2-litre, three-cylinder unit producing 82 hp and 112 Nm.
It feels slightly less peppy than the previous engine, but it is smooth, quiet and well suited to city driving. The Baleno has traditionally been a family favourite, and the relaxed nature of the new engine should appeal to that target group.
However, the three-cylinder engine becomes more vocal at higher revs. Maruti Suzuki has managed the inherent shortcomings of a three-cylinder motor reasonably well, but there are moments when the engine reminds you that it is, after all, a three-cylinder unit.
The Baleno continues to be offered with either a five-speed manual gearbox or an AMT automatic transmission.
The manual version impressed me more. It has a light clutch and a precise gearshift, making it particularly easy to drive in city traffic.
The AMT, meanwhile, is smooth and convenient for short-distance urban travel. On the highway, however, its laid-back nature becomes more apparent.
For buyers focused on fuel economy, Maruti Suzuki promises that the new Baleno has improved on this front. The petrol manual returns a claimed 23.80 kpl, while the AMT is rated at 24.77 kpl. In real-world traffic conditions, one can reasonably expect an improvement of around 1–1.5 kmpl compared to the outgoing model.
Maruti Suzuki also offers a CNG version, though I could not test-drive it. Its power output is approximately 10 hp lower than that of the petrol-only variants.
RIDE AND HANDLING
The suspension is comfortably tuned and handles city bumps and rough roads well, while the car remains stable at higher speeds. The steering is light enough to make city driving and parking effortless, while gaining weight at higher speeds to inspire greater confidence. Brake feel and precision are also impressive.
VERDICT
The new Baleno is a more appealing package, thanks to its fuel efficiency, comfortable cabin and the addition of modern safety features such as ADAS.
Pricing is the cherry on the cake — ranging from `5.99 lakh to `9.99 lakh.
With competitive pricing, improved features and its established strengths, the Baleno looks well positioned to retain its leadership in the premium hatchback segment.
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