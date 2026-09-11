Calm with extra charm

Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno has long been one of the strongest performers in India’s premium hatchback segment. While it does have rivals, few have been able to match its sales volumes.



And now, the company has given the hatchback an impressive mid-life update. The updated Baleno gets a fresh front-end design, additional safety and comfort features, and, most importantly, a new engine.

Invited by Maruti Suzuki, I test-drove the car in Bengaluru last week. Here is my experience.



The Baleno retains its familiar character, but Maruti Suzuki has made enough changes to distinguish it from the outgoing model.

The front gets the biggest makeover, featuring a larger grille with chrome and gloss-black detailing, a redesigned bumper, new LED fog lamps and a radar module for the driver-assistance systems. The Suzuki badge has also been moved above the grille.



The new grille certainly makes a stronger visual statement than the one on the outgoing model. From certain angles, however, it can look almost like a bold aftermarket modification.



The sides and rear remain largely unchanged, retaining the familiar profile, dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels and C-shaped LED tail-lights. A new ‘Enigmatic Teal Green’ paint option has also been added to the palette.