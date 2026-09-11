Kochi streets to stay dark for now as three-month survey yet to take off

KOCHI: Many streets across the city may continue to remain poorly lit, as the installation of new streetlights has been put on hold until the completion of a city-wide survey, even as the repair of existing ones faces delays.

The corporation had decided to conduct a survey to find out the total number and locations of existing streetlights in the city and identify areas requiring new ones. The survey, expected to take three months, is yet to begin.

The city has two types of streetlights, old ones installed by the corporation and around 40,000 new ones fitted by Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) last year at a cost of `30 crore. The maintenance of the old lights is done by two contractors selected by the corporation through a tender process.

Meanwhile, as complaints against faulty streetlights pile up, the council meeting on Thursday turned chaotic with the opposition criticising the corporation over the delay in maintenance and in sanctioning new ones.

“In the council meeting on August 13, I had complained about faulty streetlights at four major locations, Vendurudhy bridge, corporation’s part of Kundannur bridge, Alexander Parambithara bridge and MG Road. There, the advertisement displays are functional, the LED lights are not. Despite complaints, the situation remains the same,” said V A Sreejith, leader of opposition in the council.