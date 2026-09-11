Unease builds in Kochi streets as violence, threats shake residents

KOCHI: An argument on the road, a scuffle at an intersection or an objection to someone’s behaviour can quickly turn ugly in Kochi, leaving residents increasingly wary of how an ordinary difference of opinion might end.

The concern is particularly strong among those working night shifts. Their journey home often takes them through poorly lit stretches, deserted roads and junctions where groups gather late into the night.

“I am worried about commuting through the city after the night shift. If I see a crowd near a tea shop or junction at night, I often avoid that route. Who knows whether they are under the influence of drugs? We have such fears, especially among those working night shifts,” said Keerthana Rajesh, a young IT professional.

“Earlier, I would drive through the city without thinking twice, even late at night. Now, if I see a group arguing on the roadside, I slow down, lock the doors and try to move away. It is the unpredictability that worries people,” said Arjun Menon, another software professional from Kakkanad.

The unease is not confined to youngsters. Senior citizens say aggressive behaviour on city roads has also made them more cautious.

“Recently, on an interior road in Edappally a young biker accidentally hit the side-view mirror of my car. During the exchange that ensued, I asked him to avoid speeding on narrow roads. He turned aggressive and threatened to break my car’s windshield. I decided to avoid a confrontation and drove off. If this is the situation in Kochi, it must change,” said T K Gopalakrishnan, a retired banker.