Call for sustained drive as bus crackdown gains pace in Kochi

KOCHI: As criticism mounts against the conduct of private bus employees, authorities have stepped up action against erring crew. However, commuters and residents want the crackdown to continue beyond the current wave of public outrage.
The crackdown gained momentum on Thursday, with action being taken in two incidents involving private buses. The Panangad police seized a bus whose cleaner had allegedly abused and threatened a toll plaza employee and damaged an automatic barrier at Kumbalam toll plaza last week.
Meanwhile, the motor vehicles department suspended the driving licence of a private bus driver who allegedly abandoned the vehicle in the middle of the road near Edappally following an argument with the cleaner.
Recently, the city police and private bus operators agreed to make police clearance mandatory for all bus employees and introduce identity cards to help track crew members. The process is expected to be completed within two weeks.
Sources said senior officers have issued cops stern directions to adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards road rage and violence involving private bus employees. Police and MVD are also planning joint inspections of city bus services in the coming days.
However, many commuters fear the renewed enforcement could lose momentum once the recent incidents fade away from public memory.
“A few videos have gone viral and the bus driver involved in the offence of assaulting a cop has shamed the whole force. So they are going for damage control. Things will be under control for a couple of months. After that, they may go back to square one. It seems the police act only when videos of such incidents go viral,” alleged Shekara Menon, a senior citizen and retired teacher.
Commuters have also drawn police attention to frequent clashes among private bus employees, particularly on the Aluva-Fort Kochi route.
“I regularly travel on the Aluva-Fort Kochi route and have, on several occasions, witnessed tussles between bus employees while trying to overtake each other. Many crew members even carry weapons. They may mend their ways for a few days as they know police are keeping watch,” said Alfred Fernandez, a Fort Kochi resident. He said police should act against employees carrying cycle chains, iron bangles and other objects that could be used as weapons.
Questions have also been raised over CCTV cameras fitted inside buses. “Most buses have CCTVs, but do those work? About two months ago, there were reports the police were planning to check them. What happened after that? Every once a while, when something happens, police conduct inspections as a formality,” said John Joseph, a regular commuter.
The police, however, said enforcement would not be limited to cases that attract public attention. “Shadow police are already monitoring the activities of private buses and their crew, and we have made it clear to bus operators that we will not tolerate violence. We will also ensure action against the officials concerned if complaints are not handled properly,” said a senior police officer.
Swerving into action
Cops instructed to act strictly in incidents of road rage and violence involving private bus employees
Police & MVD planning coordinated inspections of city bus services
Shadow police teams monitoring private bus crews