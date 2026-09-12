Call for sustained drive as bus crackdown gains pace in Kochi

KOCHI: As criticism mounts against the conduct of private bus employees, authorities have stepped up action against erring crew. However, commuters and residents want the crackdown to continue beyond the current wave of public outrage.

The crackdown gained momentum on Thursday, with action being taken in two incidents involving private buses. The Panangad police seized a bus whose cleaner had allegedly abused and threatened a toll plaza employee and damaged an automatic barrier at Kumbalam toll plaza last week.

Meanwhile, the motor vehicles department suspended the driving licence of a private bus driver who allegedly abandoned the vehicle in the middle of the road near Edappally following an argument with the cleaner.

Recently, the city police and private bus operators agreed to make police clearance mandatory for all bus employees and introduce identity cards to help track crew members. The process is expected to be completed within two weeks.

Sources said senior officers have issued cops stern directions to adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards road rage and violence involving private bus employees. Police and MVD are also planning joint inspections of city bus services in the coming days.

However, many commuters fear the renewed enforcement could lose momentum once the recent incidents fade away from public memory.