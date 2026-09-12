CSL, Drydocks World join hands to develop international ship repair facility

KOCHI: Drydocks World, a subsidiary of the DP World, announced a joint venture with Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) to operate and expand the International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) in Kochi on Friday.

The agreement was signed by Drydocks World CEO Captain Rado Antolovic and Cochin Shipyard chairman Jose V J on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi. Union Minister of Ports and Shipping Sarbananda Sonowal and UAE Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology Omran Sharaf Alhashimi were present on the occasion.

The agreement builds on the MoU signed by Drydocks World (DDW) and CSL during India Maritime Week 2025, under which the two organisations agreed to explore opportunities for collaboration in ship repair and allied maritime services.

The companies have now formalised this collaboration through a 50:50 joint venture, marking the establishment of a first-of-its-kind public-private partnership in India’s ship repair sector.

Under the arrangement, the joint venture will operate, consolidate and expand the International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) in Kochi, creating additional capacity to service a wider range of vessels and meet the growing requirements of Indian, regional and international customers.

The partnership is expected to strengthen Kochi’s position as a maritime services hub.