Game for ‘legendary’ Samba magic? 

For decades, Kochi’s Brazil fans have watched their heroes from afar. Next week, they will finally get to see some of them on the pitch.
Ronaldinho, Rivaldo and Edmilson are among the stars set to take the field in Kochi, offering a generation of fans the rare chance to watch the players who shaped their childhood football memories.
On September 23, at 7.30pm, a star-studded Brazil veterans’ squad will take on an Indian Legends team featuring the likes of I M Vijayan, Bhaichung Bhutia and Jo Paul Ancheri at the Kaloor stadium.
The exhibition match, organised by Gammen Sports, is the second edition of its Return of the Titans tour. The two teams had faced each other last year in Chennai.
Sale of tickets for the Kochi clash has started, and football buffs in the city are excited about the opportunity to watch some of the players they grew up admiring.
“It is a great opportunity,” gushed Sumesh P S, a retired naval officer and former captain of the Services team.
“I played in this very stadium in 2013 and won the Santosh Trophy against Kerala. And now, several legends I admire will play there. In the 2002 Brazil squad, the key player was Ronaldo Nazario, but as we hear he has been suffering from injuries for some time now, maybe that’s why he is not joining the team. The rest of them are still in great form and watching them will be an unforgettable experience.”
For Brazil fan Vinayraj T P from Kochi, the match is a dream come true. “Seeing these legends play will bring back golden memories from a time when we used watch them only on TV. It is a feeling that words can’t describe,” he says.
“The Brazil fans’ associations in the city are obviously excited. We are planning to host a tournament at Ambedkar Stadium to celebrate the moment.”
For another hard-core Brazil follower, Salu P Paul from Angamaly — who painted his entire house in Brazil colours during the World Cup — the occasion is bittersweet. Health issues will prevent him from making it to the stadium.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity we get as followers of the team. Even though I cannot go to the match, I will definitely watch it from home. This is a proud moment for us Brazil stanners from India,” he says.
Well, the excitement is not limited to Brazil fans. Business development professional Rittu C Joseph says he will make it to Kaloor for the match despite being an Argentina fan. “I remember watching matches in the 90s and noughties. We used to get nervous as Argentina took on star-studded squads of Brazil. Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Roberto, Rivaldo… the respect for those players remains deep. To me, Ronaldinho is the real GOAT of football,” he says.
He adds that the Indian line-up is also filled with legendary stars. “I grew up watching players such as I M Vijayan, Jo Paul Ancheri and Baichung Bhutia play for India. Watching the best of both countries together in a live match will be like a celebration of the sport. I always take care not to miss such opportunities,” smiles Rittu, who had also visited the Qatar World Cup in 2022.
Brazil line-up
Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Edmilson, Paulo Sergio, Giovanni, Roque Junior, Viola, Gomes, Amaral, Gustavo Nery, Ricardo Oliveira, Jorginho, Camanducaia, Elivelton, Souza, Para, and Diogo.
India line-up
I M Vijayan, Bhaichung Bhutia, Jo Paul Ancheri, Climax Lawrence, M V Nelson, Rino Anto, Gouramangi Singh, Arnab Mondal, Mahesh Gawli, Mehrajuddin Wadoo, and Mehtab Hossain.
Tickets for the match start at I1,125, and are available through the District app.