Game for ‘legendary’ Samba magic? 

For decades, Kochi’s Brazil fans have watched their heroes from afar. Next week, they will finally get to see some of them on the pitch.



Ronaldinho, Rivaldo and Edmilson are among the stars set to take the field in Kochi, offering a generation of fans the rare chance to watch the players who shaped their childhood football memories.



On September 23, at 7.30pm, a star-studded Brazil veterans’ squad will take on an Indian Legends team featuring the likes of I M Vijayan, Bhaichung Bhutia and Jo Paul Ancheri at the Kaloor stadium.



The exhibition match, organised by Gammen Sports, is the second edition of its Return of the Titans tour. The two teams had faced each other last year in Chennai.