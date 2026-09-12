Kochi couple booked for helping escaped Bangladeshi national

KOCHI: The search continued for the Bangladeshi national who escaped from the custody of Palarivattom police on September 9, with police registering a case on Friday against a couple for allegedly sheltering him at their house.

Police identified the couple as Shah Alam, 39, and Reshma, 35, of Chalikkavattom. During the investigation, police found that the couple had allegedly provided shelter to Hadiulla Khan, 31, at their house on Thursday, despite knowing that he was wanted by the police. Hadiulla later left the house.

A case was registered against the couple for allegedly harbouring an accused. They were arrested and later released on bail, police said.

Senior police officers said the search for Hadiulla had been intensified, with teams deployed at various locations to trace him.

Hadiulla, one of six Bangladeshi nationals arrested for allegedly staying in Kochi without valid travel documents, escaped from the police station after seeking permission to use the washroom. He allegedly climbed out through the bathroom window and fled.

The other five accused were produced before the district court and remanded in judicial custody.