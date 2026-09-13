Man held in Alappuzha for trespassing & drug use assaults police

KOCHI: It was a case of drug use and unintended trespassing that reportedly ended up in the assault of three police officers on Friday evening.

Renjith, 32, of Kuthiyathodu, Alappuzha, allegedly entered a flat near Vyttila to meet a woman acquaintance. However, that turned out to be the apartment of another woman, police said. He was supposedly carrying some MDMA, which he consumed while inside the flat.

The owner subsequently alerted the police control room, and officers were despatched to the apartment. According to police, Renjith had consumed the drug by the time the officers arrived and had apparently not realised that he had trespassed.

He was detained and taken to Maradu police station. “As officers were completing formalities prior to producing him for medical examination, Renjith started banging his head against the cell wall, apparently attempting to injure himself,” an officer with the station said. SI Jackson, ASI Sumesh and CPO Fasal intervened. However, according to the FIR, Renjith ignored their instructions, resisted their attempts to restrain him and abused them.

The alleged assault left the officers injured. According to police, Renjith allegedly twisted Fasal’s right hand, resulting in a fracture. Sumesh dislocated his left elbow and Jackson suffered a neck injury. Fasal and Sumesh had to seek treatment, according to the FIR. On top of the initial case of drug use and trespassing, police booked him for assault of the officers and obstruction of their duties.