Brain expo at Cusat sheds light on neuro-degeneration

KOCHI: Have you seen the model of the brain of a rat or a cow? How different it is from human brain? And what does the human brain look like when it is affected by a blood clot?

To create an awareness about these aspects, the Centre for Neuroscience, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), has set up a brain exhibition as part of the International Conference on Translational Neuroscience: Brain to Behaviour.

The exhibition, being conducted in collaboration with NIMHANS and IISc Bengaluru, provides visitors an opportunity to understand the structure and development of the brain.

“It also helps the students and public to understand various conditions that affect human brain and what changes these bring to the brain,” said Baby Chakrapani, HoD, of the Neuroscience department.

The exhibition attracted the attention of both the aged people and children. While aged people wanted to know more about neuro-degeneration and how it looks like on the brain, children were curious about different models.

The brain models of a rat, cow and goat drew considerable attention, particularly because of their differences in size and extent of folding on the surface of the brain, evoking questions from a nine year old about why the folded ridges were missing in the goat’s brain.

The volunteer at the stall responded, “the human brains have complex functions such as memory and cognition, while the animal brains are designed in different ways, she said.