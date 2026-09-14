Chambakkara market bow-string bridge in Kochi remains a neglected link

KOCHI: The dilapidated condition of the narrow Chambakkara Market Bow-String bridge – a vital link between Eroor West and the Chambakkara market side – has become a matter of growing concern for local residents who fear that repeated temporary repairs are no longer enough to ensure its safety.

Built around 25 years ago following the intervention of then MLA K Babu to facilitate commute from both sides, the bridge has since undergone temporary repair work several times.

Residents say they have lost count of the number of times it has been repaired. “Both the corporation and the municipality refuse to take ownership of this rusty bridge. It has, therefore, remained neglected for years, despite huge cracks blocking the way,” said Robert, a fish vendor, pointing to a large crack at the beginning of the bridge that has been temporarily ‘fixed’ with a wooden piece.

Residents said the bridge is a common route for the fisherfolk community in Eroor West, many of whom depend on it to commute to work. The deteriorating surface has also made it difficult for elderly people to cross safely, while autorickshaws carrying students regularly use the narrow bridge to reach schools on the other side.

“Several residents and students of Bhavan’s school (Eroor) use this route, which remains busy throughout the day. It is scary to watch vehicles packed with students pass through this narrow bridge. It could turn into a disaster any day,” said Mini, an entrepreneur and local resident.