‘Revival of Willingdon Island key to Cochin Port’s growth’

KOCHI: Diversification of operations and the comprehensive revitalisation of Willingdon Island are essential to unlock the full potential of Cochin Port and boost revenue and employment, a seminar organised by the Cochin Port Employees Organisation (CPEO) has said.

The seminar — held as part of the concluding programme of the CPEO’s Golden Jubilee celebrations and attended by port users, experts, retired officials and trade union leaders — called for a redevelopment plan for Willingdon Island and optimum utilisation of port infrastructure and land at Puthuvype and Vallarpadam.

The participants said the commencement of operations at the Vallarpadam International Container Transshipment Terminal had left several assets and operations on Willingdon Island underutilised. Existing land, berths, road-rail connectivity and other infrastructure should be scientifically assessed for new cargo-handling operations, logistics, coastal shipping, cruise tourism and marine-related industries, they said.

The seminar also called for immediate steps to provide cargo-handling equipment, including wharf cranes, and maximise the capacity of the Cochin Port Container Freight Station. Specific targets for capacity utilisation, revenue generation and job creation should be fixed for projects on port land, including Petronet LNG, Multi-User Liquid Terminal and Vallarpadam LPG terminal, it stressed.

Former industry minister P Rajeeve, who inaugurated the seminar, said the revival and growth of Cochin Port were closely linked to Keralam’s economic development.