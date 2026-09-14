Where is third Ro-Ro? Commuters in Kochi seek steps to streamline services

KOCHI: Depended on by thousands of people living in Fort Kochi and Vypeen islands, the roll-on roll-off (Ro-Ro) service — owned by Kochi corporation but managed by the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) — has been a major channel of connectivity, saving almost an hour in the life of daily commuters. Though Kochi corporation launched a third Ro-Ro service in June 2026, it is yet to be operational, inviting criticism from all corners.

The Vypeen-Fort Kochi Ferry Passengers’ Association had submitted a letter to the corporation, seeking interventions to improve the Ro-Ro services and also to make the third one operational for the benefit of commuters.

What makes the service popular is that it costs just Rs 3 for passengers and Rs 10 for two-wheelers. And recently, the corporation made it free for women passengers as a follow-up to the Priyadarshini scheme launched by the state government after the UDF came to power.

As the third Ro-Ro remains docked, the passengers’ association has urged the corporation to make efforts to form a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV). “Permission to form an SPV for Ro-Ro services was received around three years ago. But the corporation, and the previous mayors, failed to do so,” said Francis Chammani, president of the association.

“Now that the third Ro-Ro is ready, it should be pressed into service without any further delay. It is a public transport facility that helps a large number of people in their daily commute,” he said. He also urged the corporation to take control of at least the third Ro-Ro from KSINC and run it in a profitable way.