Where is third Ro-Ro? Commuters in Kochi seek steps to streamline services

KOCHI: Depended on by thousands of people living in Fort Kochi and Vypeen islands, the roll-on roll-off (Ro-Ro) service — owned by Kochi corporation but managed by the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) — has been a major channel of connectivity, saving almost an hour in the life of daily commuters. Though Kochi corporation launched a third Ro-Ro service in June 2026, it is yet to be operational, inviting criticism from all corners.
The Vypeen-Fort Kochi Ferry Passengers’ Association had submitted a letter to the corporation, seeking interventions to improve the Ro-Ro services and also to make the third one operational for the benefit of commuters.
What makes the service popular is that it costs just Rs 3 for passengers and Rs 10 for two-wheelers. And recently, the corporation made it free for women passengers as a follow-up to the Priyadarshini scheme launched by the state government after the UDF came to power.
As the third Ro-Ro remains docked, the passengers’ association has urged the corporation to make efforts to form a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV). “Permission to form an SPV for Ro-Ro services was received around three years ago. But the corporation, and the previous mayors, failed to do so,” said Francis Chammani, president of the association.
“Now that the third Ro-Ro is ready, it should be pressed into service without any further delay. It is a public transport facility that helps a large number of people in their daily commute,” he said. He also urged the corporation to take control of at least the third Ro-Ro from KSINC and run it in a profitable way.
KSINC had raised concerns over the rising operational cost of Ro-Ro services. Differences over auditing and supervision of the operations between KSINC and Kochi corporation have been a major problem, forcing the local body to find others ways to run the service. The civic body had approached the Kochi Water Metro Limited to operate the Ro-Ro, but a decision is yet to be made.
The first Ro-Ro was launched in 2018, with the maintenance period for its engine already running late. The work was expected to be taken up once the third Ro-Ro becomes operational.
“The operational window of the Ro-Ro service should also be extended as there is a growing demand from the side of passengers who commute late night. While one operates till 8 pm, another finishes the trip at 10 pm. If an extra service is scheduled, we are sure there will be passengers to make use of it,” Francis said.
Considering the public demand, the corporation is exploring all possible means to make the third Ro-Ro operational, Mayor V K Minimol said. “We will arrive at a decision soon,” she said.
The mayor said the council would take a decision on forming an SPV in the next meeting, adding that all three Ro-Ros would be managed by the SPV as the corporation was not satisfied with KSINC’s dealings.
Popular for low cost
First Ro-Ro (Sethusagar I) launched in 2018
Connects Fort Kochi & Vypeen islands to mainland Kochi
Fare: L3 for passengers, L10 for two-wheelers, L40 for cars, L50 for heavy vehicles