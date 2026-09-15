A refreshing space in Kochi for children to explore and excel

A child sits under a staircase. Another one, under a table. Both are engrossed in reading.

Outside, a squirrel scurries past the plants while the call of birds is heard occasionally surrounding the space.

There are nearly 2,000 plants around them. No tablets or phones.

At Sharika Voice and Vision Academy in Kaloor, the space is unlike any conventional classroom. Children are free to run around, choose where they want to sit, and learn at their own pace. But there is structure too.

Here, children train in public speaking, English, leadership, critical thinking, effective communication, and more. There are also classes in gymnastics, life skills, art, theatrics, and cooking, every now and then.

The aim of founder Sharika Nair is not just to help children deliver speeches; the idea is to build the confidence and resilience in them to engage with the world.

“This is one place where they are free to explore whatever they like. The only thing is they have to come prepared for each class based on their interest,” she says.

She maintains this balance in freedom and structure with a steady approach to after-school learning. The academy’s signature programme runs for five weeks, with children progressing through different levels.

Sharika believes that skills such as confidence and communication cannot be built through one-off workshops.

“That’s why I have structured each course in a way that gives each one enough time to build their skills, no matter which level they are starting from and going up. Once a child finishes one level, they go to the next,” she says.

The academy also prepares children for competitions in elocution, recitation, fancy dress, and exhibitions. Recently, one of her students, Shreya Anil, won a national public speaking contest in Kochi.