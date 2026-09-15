A refreshing space in Kochi for children to explore and excel

A child sits under a staircase. Another one, under a table. Both are engrossed in reading.
Outside, a squirrel scurries past the plants while the call of birds is heard occasionally surrounding the space.
There are nearly 2,000 plants around them. No tablets or phones.
At Sharika Voice and Vision Academy in Kaloor, the space is unlike any conventional classroom. Children are free to run around, choose where they want to sit, and learn at their own pace. But there is structure too.
Here, children train in public speaking, English, leadership, critical thinking, effective communication, and more. There are also classes in gymnastics, life skills, art, theatrics, and cooking, every now and then.
The aim of founder Sharika Nair is not just to help children deliver speeches; the idea is to build the confidence and resilience in them to engage with the world.
“This is one place where they are free to explore whatever they like. The only thing is they have to come prepared for each class based on their interest,” she says.
She maintains this balance in freedom and structure with a steady approach to after-school learning. The academy’s signature programme runs for five weeks, with children progressing through different levels.
Sharika believes that skills such as confidence and communication cannot be built through one-off workshops.
“That’s why I have structured each course in a way that gives each one enough time to build their skills, no matter which level they are starting from and going up. Once a child finishes one level, they go to the next,” she says.
The academy also prepares children for competitions in elocution, recitation, fancy dress, and exhibitions. Recently, one of her students, Shreya Anil, won a national public speaking contest in Kochi.
Her students have also participated in Sahodaya, Kalotsav, and national-level competitions. But for Sharika, the prizes are not the biggest achievement.
She remembers students who have lost competitions, yet returned determined to do better the next time.
Then there are a few examples that remain especially close to her. “One of the students had volunteered to speak at a cousin’s baptism before 50 people. Another student once called me up after participating in a competition in school, saying she did not know about the prize, but had felt extremely satisfied by her own performance,” she recalls. “This feeling of self-satisfaction that rises in children makes it worth it.”
A chemical engineer, MBA graduate and postgraduate in English literature, Sharika had spent about a decade in the corporate world before moving into professional writing and training.
Public speaking had always been part of her life. During college, she published books and later began participating in international-level speech contests, winning several of them.
She also trained under mentors and gradually began mentoring others. After completing her postgraduate degree in English literature, people began approaching her to teach their children English and public speaking.
The requests eventually led to the academy.
Today, the academy has junior and senior batches, usually with 10 to 12 children in each group. Those who reach the higher levels are gradually introduced to real-world problems and fellowships, including assignments that require them to go out and interview people.
“Children can do really well when given the right space and encouragement to find their voice. This is what I try to do here at the academy,” she says.