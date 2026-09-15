Food delivery worker assaults security guard over entry to Aluva apartment complex

KOCHI: A dispute between a food delivery worker and a security guard over entry into an apartment complex near Aluva Metro station turned violent, leaving the guard injured.

The incident occurred around 6.30 pm on August 12. The police registered a case on Monday based on a complaint filed by the complainant Madhusudhanan Nair, 66. According to the complaint, the delivery boy arrived with food ordered by tenants of a flat who were out when he arrived. Nair and a member of the flat committee were at the security cabin when he informed the delivery boy that outsiders were not allowed to enter the flat premises.

The delivery boy then suggested leaving the food at the security cabin for the tenants to collect when they returned. However, since the apartment’s rules did not permit food to be bought and kept at the security cabin, Madhusudhanan objected.

The delivery boy allegedly picked up a plastic chair and struck Nair on the head and pushed him. Nair also alleged that he was later taken to a dark parking area and assaulted.