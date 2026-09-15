Kochi’s mobility plan remains stuck in a three-decade-old boundary

KOCHI: Pointing out that the 732-square kilometre study area used in the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) is based on the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) boundary notified nearly three decades ago, critics have argued that it no longer reflects Kochi’s actual urban and economic footprint.

They said the outdated planning area could understate present and future travel demand, particularly as major growth centres and infrastructure have emerged beyond the traditional GCDA limits.

The draft CMP uses a study area comprising Kochi corporation, nine municipalities and 29 panchayats. The area covers 95 sq km under the corporation, 162 sq km under the municipalities and 475 sq km under the panchayats.

“This is the same territorial list as the metropolitan area notified in 1995. The April 2025 Gazette updated the names following local body mergers and conversions but did not substantially expand the geographical extent of the metropolitan area. Also, the DPR of Kochi Metro Phase 3 was submitted without the preparation of CMP,” said KMRL sources on condition of anonymity.

They pointed to the expansion of employment and residential activity towards Kakkanad, Nedumbassery, Angamaly, Perumbavoor, and the eastern and southern corridors as evidence that Kochi now functions as a much larger urban region. “The draft CMP itself recognises the wider catchment of Kochi. Its travel-demand model has an influence area of around 1,908 sq km around the 732-sq-km core,” a source said.

The population within the designated study area increased from 16.58 lakh in 2001 to 19.06 lakh in 2011 and 23.63 lakh in 2023. It is projected to increase to 27.14 lakh by 2031, 32.55 lakh by 2041, and 39.67 lakh by 2051.