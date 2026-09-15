Kochi’s mobility plan remains stuck in a three-decade-old boundary

KOCHI: Pointing out that the 732-square kilometre study area used in the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) is based on the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) boundary notified nearly three decades ago, critics have argued that it no longer reflects Kochi’s actual urban and economic footprint.
They said the outdated planning area could understate present and future travel demand, particularly as major growth centres and infrastructure have emerged beyond the traditional GCDA limits.
The draft CMP uses a study area comprising Kochi corporation, nine municipalities and 29 panchayats. The area covers 95 sq km under the corporation, 162 sq km under the municipalities and 475 sq km under the panchayats.
“This is the same territorial list as the metropolitan area notified in 1995. The April 2025 Gazette updated the names following local body mergers and conversions but did not substantially expand the geographical extent of the metropolitan area. Also, the DPR of Kochi Metro Phase 3 was submitted without the preparation of CMP,” said KMRL sources on condition of anonymity.
They pointed to the expansion of employment and residential activity towards Kakkanad, Nedumbassery, Angamaly, Perumbavoor, and the eastern and southern corridors as evidence that Kochi now functions as a much larger urban region. “The draft CMP itself recognises the wider catchment of Kochi. Its travel-demand model has an influence area of around 1,908 sq km around the 732-sq-km core,” a source said.
The population within the designated study area increased from 16.58 lakh in 2001 to 19.06 lakh in 2011 and 23.63 lakh in 2023. It is projected to increase to 27.14 lakh by 2031, 32.55 lakh by 2041, and 39.67 lakh by 2051.
“Kochi’s floating population could be as high as 46% of its resident population. This indicates that the resident population within the 732-sq-km boundary alone cannot be used to understand the city’s actual mobility burden.
The wider influence area indicate that Kochi’s transport network serves a much larger population from areas extending towards Thrissur, Muvattupuzha and Kothamangalam, and Cherthala and Alappuzha, as well as the eastern parts of Ernakulam and adjoining areas,” a source said. Critics therefore want the revised CMP to quantify the population living outside the existing boundary but functionally connected to Kochi through daily travel.
The total employment within the study area stood at 11.17 lakh in 2023. This is projected to rise to 13.12 lakh by 2031, 16.11 lakh by 2041 and 20.01 lakh by 2051.
“Several future growth centres are either at the edge of or beyond the traditional metropolitan envelope. These include Infopark Phase 3, the proposed Kochi GIFT City at Ayyampuzha, expansions at the shipyard and BPCL, and developments linked to the Kochi-Bengaluru industrial corridor,” the source said.
Critics have also pointed to the approach adopted in other metropolitan areas. Pune’s updated CMP covers around 2,550 sqkm, while Nagpur’s 2025 CMP has a planning area of around 3,780 sqkm. Both are substantially larger than Kochi’s 732-sq-km study area.
It was also pointed out that Kochi should similarly identify its functional urban region based on current population, commuting patterns, transport flows, and emerging growth corridors that could yield Central grants benefits.
“Metro Rail Policy 2017 requires a current CMP (not older than five years) before Alternatives Analysis and DPR. If state government approves this draft on the 1995/732 sq km geometry, the approved CMP is valid for five years. The next statutory update cannot reopen the agglomeration until then, after the new census,” the source added.