Security guard assaulted over parking dispute; two booked in Kochi

KOCHI: Two people have been booked on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a 70-year-old security guard following a dispute over vehicle parking at a flat on Judges Avenue on September 10.

The victim, Lazar, a native of Mattancherry, allegedly suffered a dislocation of his left wrist in the assault. The incident occurred around 8.10 pm.

According to the FIR, the first accused, whose identity is known to the victim but is yet to be ascertained, allegedly assaulted Lazar after he questioned the parking of a vehicle in a wrong spot.

When Lazar tried to resist the assault, the first accused allegedly called Suresh Kammath, a resident of the flat, to the spot. The FIR states that the first accused then punched Lazar in the chest at Kammath's direction.

Lazar fell to the ground following the assault, after which the first accused allegedly kicked him on the left shoulder, the FIR states.

Police have registered a case against the two accused.