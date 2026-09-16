Clarity sought on proposed Kochi Metro Phase 3 alignment

KOCHI: Flagging concerns over the proposed Kochi Metro Phase 3 alignment, city-based group Kochi First met Ernakulam Collector and KMRL MD G Priyanka on Tuesday, seeking clarity on road connectivity and the project’s cost.

The group asked whether a proposed four or six-lane greenfield road would be built beneath the metro at Nayathode and whether the MC Road stretch along the alignment would be widened to four or six lanes. They also questioned how an alignment involving such practical difficulties could be considered the most cost-effective option.

They said the proposed alignment does not connect Angamaly railway station or the private bus stand. As an alternative, the group proposed constructing the second phase of the proposed Angamaly-Kochi Airport bypass, connecting Angamaly railway station to CIAL, along with the metro.