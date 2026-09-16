Welding work triggers blaze at automobile service centre in Kochi

KOCHI: An automobile service centre at Thevara in Kochi was damaged in a fire that broke out during relocation work on Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported as workers at the site managed to move to safety in time. Three fire and rescue units from the Club Road and Gandhi Nagar stations were deployed to the spot.

The incident occurred around 11am at a service centre on Varavukattil Lane, where workers were dismantling steel structures as part of the relocation process.

No casualties were reported, and the fire was brought under control within minutes, police said.

According to officials from the Club Road Fire Station, sparks generated during welding work landed on a pile of waste materials containing cans with traces of combustible substances, including paint thinner and lubricants. The materials caught fire, followed by minor explosions.

Workers initially attempted to bring the blaze under control using fire extinguishers available at the facility. However, the flames spread before they could be fully contained.