35 content creators, influencers from BRICS nations take water metro ride in Kochi

KOCHI: A 35-member delegation of content creators and social media influencers from BRICS countries travelled on the Kochi Water Metro as part of their visit to Keralam.

They travelled from Mattancherry to the High Court terminal on a 45-minute water metro service.

The group included representatives from Belarus, Bolivia, Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand, the UAE, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

The visitors are in India as guests of the Union Ministry of External Affairs in connection with the BRICS summit held in New Delhi. Before reaching Kochi, they visited Delhi, Agra, Thiruvananthapuram, Varkala and Kumarakom.

Several members of the group recorded the journey and the city’s waterfronts for their online platforms.