Kochi’s haphazard zebra crossings put pedestrians at risk, residents seek safer placement

KOCHI: It’s a jungle out there, and Kochi can’t seem to change its stripes!

Take, for instance, the zebra crossings on key roads in the city. The positioning of many of the markings leaves much to be desired: away from intersections with large pedestrian footfall, in front of amenities like bus stops that end up slowing the flow of traffic and placing foot-travellers at risk, and sometimes at locations with no opening to footpaths. Some of the crossings even have utility poles and transformers straddling them.

Highlighting the issue of haphazard zebra crossings, residents are calling for their more informed placement.

Pointing to a marking in Thoppumpady, local resident and historian Mansoor Naina said it is positioned next to the bus station that serves vehicles heading to Ernakulam.

“This poorly planned arrangement has become a threat to the life of pedestrians. Those using the zebra crossing find themselves directly in front of buses waiting at the stop. This blocks the view of other motorists, who place the lives of pedestrians at grave risk,” he said. This is a sure-shot recipe for fatal accidents, Mansoor told the TNIE.

According to him, hundreds of people cross the road here daily.

“Everyone from young children rushing across after alighting a bus to adults are placed in peril. I felt compelled to raise the matter after witnessing a girl student narrowly escape being run over by a vehicle recently,” said Mansoor.

“Instead of waiting for a tragedy to happen, authorities must urgently install a traffic signal or deploy traffic police to ensure public safety. Commuters should exercise extreme caution when crossing the road here,” he said.