Woman found dead inside car parked at Kochi apartment complex

KOCHI: A 45-year-old woman was found dead inside a car parked on the compound of an apartment complex at Aishwarya Nagar along the National Highway in Aluva around 5 pm on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Anila Thomas, a resident of Aishwarya Nagar. Children who were playing on the ground found her body inside the car. She was lying on the rear seat.

Police said the body appeared to have been inside the vehicle for several days. There were flies inside the car.

The exact cause of her death is not known. Aluva police have started an inquiry into the incident. Her postmortem examination will be conducted on Friday.