Relocate electric poles hindering traffic: Kerala HC

KOCHI: The High Court has issued an interim order regarding a Public Interest Litigation filed by Sujith C Sukumaran, a resident of Pachalam, concerning electricity poles that are causing severe traffic congestion in the area. A division bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly heard the case.

During the hearing, the Kochi Corporation submitted that it had sanctioned Rs 1.60 lakh and handed over a cheque to KSEB for the relocation of the electricity poles. Based on this, the court was informed that KSEB officials submitted an application via the Railways’ online portal on September 11 to relocate the poles to Railway land.

The court directed Railway authorities to take necessary steps to remove the electricity poles that create traffic obstruction and adjourned the hearing to September 30.