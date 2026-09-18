Scooter rider injured as speeding private bus hits two-wheeler near Kochi's Elamkulam

KOCHI: In yet another case involving alleged rash behaviour by private bus crews, Kadavanthra police registered an FIR on Friday after a scooter rider was knocked down by a private bus near Elamkulam.

The case was registered on the complaint of Raveendran, 67, native of Kumbalam. According to the FIR, Raveendran was travelling towards Vyttila from Kadavanthra around 4.45 pm on Thursday when a private bus travelling in the same direction hit his scooter.

He suffered injuries to his left wrist, both knees and feet. CCTV footage obtained by the police reportedly showed the bus chasing another private bus and allegedly speeding in an attempt to overtake it.

Raveendran had a narrow escape as the rear wheels of the bus did not run over him after he fell on the middle of the road. Vehicles following the bus also stopped in time, preventing further injury.

It was alleged that the bus crew did not provide him proper medical attention and abandoned him at a hospital. According to his complaint, the crew took him on the bus but did not stop at hospitals along the way and instead proceeded towards Tripunithura Taluk Hospital.

He alleged that the crew later made him get down at Kizhakkekotta and sent him to the hospital in an autorickshaw along with a youth. The youth allegedly left shortly after reaching the hospital, he said.

The incident comes close on the heels of another incident involving a private bus cleaner who allegedly threatened commuters and attacked police personnel who attempted to arrest him.