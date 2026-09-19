Kochi house robbery: Hunt intensifies for accused.

KOCHI: The police have intensified the hunt for the accused in the armed robbery at a rented house in Palarivattom, where three women migrant workers were allegedly stripped at knifepoint and robbed. Police have identified two suspected members of the five-member gang, but both remain absconding.

Sources said searches were conducted at lodges and other places in the city. The gang had allegedly barged into the rented house in Palarivattom around 12.30 am on Thursday, where seven migrant workers, including three women, from West Bengal and Assam were staying. Carrying weapons, the assailants allegedly locked the occupants inside, assaulted them and robbed them. According to Palarivattom police, one of the identified suspects is an accused in assault cases. The police are focusing on tracing the duo, hoping their arrest will help identify the other members of the gang.

The two suspects were identified based on the UPI transactions carried out during the robbery. The assailants had threatened one of the occupants and obtained his password before transferring Rs 12,000 to an account linked to the accused through two transactions. Police said the transaction trail helped them identify the two suspects.