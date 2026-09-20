CIAL plans next-gen cargo village in expansion move

KOCHI: Envisaging to scale up cargo handling, storage and supply-chain operations, the Cochin Internation Airport Limited (CIAL), as part of its new 25-year master plan, has decided to develop a next-generation cargo village at the airport.
The plan will focus on sustainability, digitalisation, security and supply-chain efficiency. As part of the exercise, Jacobs Solutions India Pvt Ltd (JSIPL) -- appointed to prepare the master plan -- will prepare a business and development plan and assess the infrastructure required to support future cargo operations. The master plan is being prepared at a cost of Rs 7.84 crore. The consultancy has to be completed within 10 months, said a CIAL source.
“The plan will also cover domestic and international cargo facilities and a centre for perishable cargo, and bonded warehouses. Cargo projections will examine imports and exports, domestic cargo, belly cargo carried on passenger aircraft and freighter operations, besides different categories of commodities,” said the source added.
The proposed cargo expansion comes at a time when CIAL is handling a major share of Keralam’s air cargo. Chief Minister V D Satheesan noted on X that CIAL handles 60% of the state’s air cargo and recorded a 29% increase in cargo value to Rs 5,647.76 crore in 2025-26, ranking seventh nationally.
“We are fully committed to transforming Keralam into a major trade and logistics hub by developing Kochi into a comprehensive multimodal cargo centre,” wrote the chief minister.
Second runway on the table
The plan will also examine the need and feasibility of a second runway, along with associated taxiways and apron facilities. Jacobs will separately examine whether the existing runway 09/27 can be extended by around 100-150 metres to facilitate Code E aircraft departures at maximum take-off weight without penalties.
The plan will cover future passenger terminals, taxiways, aprons, airfield lighting, navigation and meteorological facilities, fuel infrastructure and other airport support systems. The airport’s future connectivity, including road networks, rail augmentation and new stations, phased metro connectivity and potential inland-waterway links, will also be studied.
The plan will assess demand for MRO hangars, where aircraft can undergo maintenance, repair and overhaul. A heliport, including terminal facilities, hangars and connectivity, will also be studied.
BME system
The CIAL has completed a Rs 15.04-crore bridge mounted equipment (BME) system at its international terminal to reduce aircraft fuel consumption and emissions while parked. The system, to be inaugurated by CM Satheesan on September 24, will supply electricity and conditioned air directly to aircraft through equipment mounted alongside the aerobridges. The system will reduce the need for aircraft to run their auxiliary power units (APUs) or engines while parked to generate power and air-conditioning. CIAL estimates that it could prevent 122–145kg of carbon dioxide emissions per aircraft every hour.