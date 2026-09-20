CIAL plans next-gen cargo village in expansion move

KOCHI: Envisaging to scale up cargo handling, storage and supply-chain operations, the Cochin Internation Airport Limited (CIAL), as part of its new 25-year master plan, has decided to develop a next-generation cargo village at the airport.

The plan will focus on sustainability, digitalisation, security and supply-chain efficiency. As part of the exercise, Jacobs Solutions India Pvt Ltd (JSIPL) -- appointed to prepare the master plan -- will prepare a business and development plan and assess the infrastructure required to support future cargo operations. The master plan is being prepared at a cost of Rs 7.84 crore. The consultancy has to be completed within 10 months, said a CIAL source.

“The plan will also cover domestic and international cargo facilities and a centre for perishable cargo, and bonded warehouses. Cargo projections will examine imports and exports, domestic cargo, belly cargo carried on passenger aircraft and freighter operations, besides different categories of commodities,” said the source added.

The proposed cargo expansion comes at a time when CIAL is handling a major share of Keralam’s air cargo. Chief Minister V D Satheesan noted on X that CIAL handles 60% of the state’s air cargo and recorded a 29% increase in cargo value to Rs 5,647.76 crore in 2025-26, ranking seventh nationally.

“We are fully committed to transforming Keralam into a major trade and logistics hub by developing Kochi into a comprehensive multimodal cargo centre,” wrote the chief minister.

Second runway on the table

The plan will also examine the need and feasibility of a second runway, along with associated taxiways and apron facilities. Jacobs will separately examine whether the existing runway 09/27 can be extended by around 100-150 metres to facilitate Code E aircraft departures at maximum take-off weight without penalties.