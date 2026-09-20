Kochi house robbery: Six held, search on for seventh suspect

KOCHI: Six persons have been arrested in connection with the dacoity at a rented house in Palarivattom on Thursday, in which a gang allegedly robbed seven migrant workers of cash, mobile phones, gold ornaments and other valuables.

Those arrested were among seven accused identified in the police investigation. While five allegedly directly participated in the dacoity, the involvement of two others in planning and conspiracy was subsequently established.

The incident occurred around 12.30am on Thursday. The accused entered the rented house, threatened and confined the occupants and allegedly searched them and the premises at knifepoint. The victims were allegedly forcibly disrobed while the gang searched for gold ornaments.

The accused allegedly fled with around `1.2 lakh in cash, 10 mobile phones valued at approximately `3.05 lakh, gold ornaments and other valuables. Police teams were dispatched to Kottayam, Palakkad and Kollam after the accused dispersed following the crime. Some of the accused, who are migrant workers, were also attempting to flee to Assam. The six accused were subsequently arrested from different locations. The search for the seventh accused is continuing.