Navy announces 7th half marathon; 10k participants expected

KOCHI: The Southern Naval Command on Saturday opened the online registration for the seventh edition of Kochi Navy Half Marathon and announced that it is expecting enthusiastic participation from schools, colleges, corporate houses and runners from across the country.

While 7,000 people participated in the previous marathon, the Navy is expecting 10,000 participants this time. The event will be held on December 13.

“The event will have three categories – 21.1-km Half Marathon, 10-km Timed Run and 5-km Fun Run – providing an opportunity for participants across different age groups and fitness levels to participate. We have raised the prize money to Rs 1.5 lakh for Half Marathon and `1 lakh for Time Run,” said SNC chief of staff Rear Admiral Prakash Gopalan, announcing the event.