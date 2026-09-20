Navy announces 7th half marathon; 10k participants expected

KOCHI: The Southern Naval Command on Saturday opened the online registration for the seventh edition of Kochi Navy Half Marathon and announced that it is expecting enthusiastic participation from schools, colleges, corporate houses and runners from across the country.
While 7,000 people participated in the previous marathon, the Navy is expecting 10,000 participants this time. The event will be held on December 13.
“The event will have three categories – 21.1-km Half Marathon, 10-km Timed Run and 5-km Fun Run – providing an opportunity for participants across different age groups and fitness levels to participate. We have raised the prize money to Rs 1.5 lakh for Half Marathon and `1 lakh for Time Run,” said SNC chief of staff Rear Admiral Prakash Gopalan, announcing the event.
The initiative aims to promote a healthy and active lifestyle while strengthening the bond between the Indian Navy and the general public in Keralam, he added.
Considering the rush and traffic woes, the venue has been shifted from KV Port Trust at Willingdon Island to Bolgatty Palace.
The Half Marathon will start at 4.30am and participants have to report half-an-hour in advance. The Timed Run will commence at 5.30pm and Fun Run at 7.15am. The minimum age to participate in the Half Marathon is 18 years while that of Timed Run is 14 years. Children above 12 years can participate in Fun Run.
Those interested can register through the official event website: www.kochinavymarathon.com. A 25% discount in entry fee has been announced for participants registering before September 30.