27,310 kg of waste cleared from 78 beaches across Kerala as part of ‘Clean Coast, Safe Sea’ campaign

KOCHI: As many as 78 beaches and 11 water bodies across the state were cleaned as part of the ‘Clean Coast, Safe Sea’ campaign organised by Prakrithi Raksha Suposhan Vedi Kerala. The campaign will continue until October 2.

The coastal clean-up was held as part of World Coastal Cleanup Day — observed globally on the third Saturday of September since 1986.

According to the organisers, a total of 10,942 people, including 7,400 students, took part in the drive. A total of 27,310kg of waste was collected in a single day and handed over to Haritha Karma Sena for disposal.

As many as 299 organisations and 206 educational institutions participated in the campaign. This year’s campaign was based on the theme ‘clean sea for safe people’. The need to protect the ocean from pollution and the importance of the sea as a source of life were highlighted during the campaign. Participants also stressed that keeping the sea and coastline clean should be a continuous effort.

According to organisers, several coastal areas in Keralam could disappear within 25 years if the current trend continues.