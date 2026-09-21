350 cases registered in Ernakulam rural police drive

KOCHI: A special enforcement drive on Saturday night resulted in the registration of more than 350 cases under Ernakulam Rural limits, with police arresting 36 absconders and executing 209 court warrants.

The cases included 40 related to narcotics, 54 under the Abkari Act and 53 involving the seizure of banned tobacco products. Another 203 cases were registered for offences including drunk driving and rash or negligent driving.

Police also registered 1,105 cases for various violations of motor vehicle laws. Those arrested included four persons who had been absconding for a long period, 20 against whom non-bailable warrants had been issued and three persons wanted in criminal cases.

As part of the drive, police inspected 166 lodges and checked 92 persons with previous criminal records and 15 recently released prisoners.

The operation was conducted as per the directives of Range DIG Yathesh Chandra and under the leadership of district police chief K S Sudarsan.