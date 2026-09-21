Epidemics on the rise in Kerala's Ernakulam district; 43 dengue cases in 2 days

KOCHI: With temperatures rising, Ernakulam district has been witnessing a surge in communicable diseases, especially in dengue and fever cases. In the past couple of days, 43 dengue cases were confirmed, drawing attention to the need to intensify preventive action across the district.

Compared to the data reported during the months of August and September last year, the number of people who sought treatment for various communicable diseases during the same period this year has been high, setting alarm bells ringing among health department officials.

After the mid-August monsoon rains, the district has not witnessed major rainy days, except for a couple days in the first week of September. The sporadic rain had caused water stagnation in many places, creating favourable conditions for the spread of vector-borne diseases, according to officials. They also cited the rising heat, amid unseasonal climatic conditions, as a major reason for the spread of diseases like dengue.

“The rise in dengue and other epidemic cases could be attributed to two factors: improved reporting of cases and a lack of preventive measures. The reporting of new cases has increased as panchayat-level surveillance has been effective.

At the same time, there is a need to intensify source reduction activities, for which we have initiated projects under the Arogyabheri programme,” District Medical Officer Shahirsha R said. He added that all 86 panchayats in the district had started implementing activities to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases.