Kochi's Sakura Komichi restaurant dispute: Japanese investor seeks financial records

KOCHI: For Takeo Shikama, the Sakura Komichi Japanese Restaurant in Kochi is more than a business. It is a venture he said he built from the ground up after coming from Japan, investing money, developing the menu, and personally working to establish the restaurant in Kerala.

But a dispute with a person named Shanidh L, who is legally associated with the business, has now escalated into a legal battle, with Shikama and his associate, Haruhiko Otsuka, preparing to approach the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Kakkanad.

The primary concern raised by Shikama and his associates is the financial management of the restaurant. According to their media statement, Shikama and Otsuka invested around Rs 50 lakh in the business. They said they have repeatedly sought details of how the company’s money was used, including bank statements, payment receipts, and tax-payment records, but have not been provided sufficient documentation.

“Shanidh would say the documents had already been shown, but when I asked to see them again, the records were allegedly not provided,” Shikama said.

The group wants the company’s financial transactions and fund flow to be properly examined. The dispute also concerns the ownership and financial structure of the restaurant.

According to Shikama’s statement, the company and restaurant-related licences were placed in Shanidh and his wife’s names after they were allegedly told that it would be difficult for a foreigner to establish the company and obtain the necessary licences in his own name. Shikama said he and Otsuka provided the funds believing they were investing in the business.