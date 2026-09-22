Ernakulam water metro terminal set for 2027 launch

KOCHI: Set to become the busiest terminal on the Kochi Water Metro network, the Ernakulam water metro terminal — being constructed near the Ernakulam boat jetty — is expected to be completed within a year. The new terminal will be the second largest on the network after the High Court terminal. It is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 32 crore.

The Ernakulam water metro terminal is expected to see high footfall owing to its proximity to several major educational institutions, government offices, courts, hospitals, and other public facilities. Once operational, it will also offer direct water metro services to Mattanchery, Fort Kochi, Kumbalam and Edakochi, according to officials with the Kochi Water Metro.

The terminal will have a built-up area of 18,000 sq ft spread across two floors, with 9,000 sq ft on each floor. The first floor will entirely be dedicated to commercial activities. The terminal has been designed in the traditional Kerala architectural style. A total of 72 piles, each reaching a depth of 45 metres, will support the structure.The piles will have diameters of 1 metre and 600 mm. Kool Home Builders is the contractor for the project, while KITCO is the design consultant.

Construction is currently progressing, with piling work having begun on September 8. The work was inaugurated in the presence of KMRL projects director M P Ramnivas and water transport chief general manager Shaji P Janardhanan. Piling is currently being carried out round the clock.

The terminal is expected to provide a convenient water metro connection to those travelling to St Teresa’s College and schools, Maharaja’s College, Law College, General Hospital, District Court Complex, Kanayannur Taluk Office, and the Ernakulam Shiva Temple as well as the Revenue Tower, which houses the City Police Commissioner’s Office.