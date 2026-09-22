Proposal to map Fort Kochi heritage sites with QR codes

KOCHI: For a tourist visiting the heritage destination of Fort Kochi, understanding the historical importance of every building, street or locality can prove daunting. But things are set to change. The Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) is preparing a project proposal that envisages a QR-code system for Fort Kochi and Mattancherry.

According to a DTPC official, the project is in its initial stage. “The aim is to help tourists arriving in Fort Kochi and Mattancherry get all the relevant information about heritage sites. At present, we don’t have such a facility and the tourists have to depend on locals or others for information,” he said.

Under the project, all the heritage sites, including the streets of Fort Kochi, would be mapped.

“The mapping would also include certain sites that have already been brought under the GPS project implemented by GCDA. Once the mapping is done, we will install QR codes at all these places,” the official said.

How would the QR codes work? “If tourists arriving in Fort Kochi do not have a guide, they shouldn’t feel lost. They must be able to access information about every site on their mobile phone. And this is what our project envisages. For example, if a tourist scans a QR code installed near the St Francis Church, it would take them through the history of the church,” the official added.

Those in the tourism industry have hailed the new development. According to Junaid Sulaiman, owner of Mocha Art Cafe, the project will be very beneficial for tourists.