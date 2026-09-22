‘SPB sir taught me it was okay to be nervous’

You started learning music at six, under Kaithapram. Do you remember those days?



My father introduced me to Kaithapram sir in Chennai. He probably dreamt of me becoming an artist before I did. We follow a tradition where one is introduced to classical music by a renowned person; that’s how Kaithapram sir taught me a few lessons.

But looking back, what I remember is my father’s love for music and his wish to make me pursue it.



You performed with S P Balasubrahmanyam when you were in Class 11. How was that experience?



I have very fond memories of it. It was for a charity concert, and I had been sent a list of songs to prepare. There were classics like ‘Manguyile Poonguyile’, ‘Malare Mounama’ and ‘Nadiyil Aadum Poovanam’. I practised those songs almost every day before the concert.

He was extremely warm and down-to-earth. Backstage, he asked me, ‘Amritha, do you have butterflies in your stomach?’ I said yes. He then said, ‘Because I have a bigger tummy, I have more butterflies than you,’ and laughed. He taught me it was okay to be nervous and gave me confidence.

Then, during the performance, he sang the wrong lyrics. He stopped and announced there had been a mistake on his side, and that we would start again. There was no need for a legendary singer like him to take on that responsibility. It is one of those moments that makes you admire him even more.