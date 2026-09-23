Ronaldinho’s Brazil Legends set for Indian All-Stars date in exhibition tie

KOCHI: Brazil legend Ronaldinho and his team will take on the Indian All-Stars in the ‘Return of the Titans — Kerala Edition 2026’ exhibition match at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium on Wednesday. Organised by Gammen Sports, the match will begin at 7.30pm, with Bobby Chemmanur as the celebrity brand ambassador. The stadium gates will open to spectators at 5.30 pm.

Led by Ronaldinho, Brazil Legends will carry the message: “Legends. Passion. Football. Kerala Welcomes the Titans.” The squad features a formidable lineup of former World Cup winners and international stars: Rivaldo, Edmilson, Paulo Sergio, Giovanni, Roque Junior, Viola, Gomes, Amaral, Gustavo Nery, Ricardo Oliveira, Jorginho, Camanducaia, Elivelton, Souza, Para and Diogo.

Challenging them on home soil, the Indian All-Stars team brings together some of the country’s most celebrated football icons. The squad features prominent Malayali stars I M Vijayan, C K Vineeth, Mohammed Rafi, Jo Paul Ancheri and Rino Anto, alongside former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia.

Others include Climax Lawrence, M V Nelson, Gouramangi Singh, Arnab Mandal, Mahesh Gawli, Mehrajuddin Wadoo and Mehtab Hossain. The Indian All-Stars will line up with the motto: “One Nation. One Passion. Witness the Legends in Kerala.”

Those coming from West Kochi and Vypeen have been advised to park their vehicles along Chathiyath Road. Vehicles arriving from Paravur, Thrissur and Malappuram should be parked safely in the Aluva area and along Container Road.