Woman set on fire by husband in Kochi

KOCHI: A 42-year-old woman suffered 50% burns after her husband allegedly doused her with kerosene and set her on fire at Ambadimoola near Kakkanad on Tuesday.

Jayashree of Alappuzha was attacked in front of the women’s hostel where she was staying. She had reportedly returned from work when her husband, Anil Kumar, 52, a native of Pathanamthitta who works as a parking staff at a private hospital in Kakkanad, approached her on a scooter.

As per preliminary information, an argument broke out between the two, following which Anil allegedly doused Jayashree with kerosene and set her on fire.

Hearing her cries, neighbours rushed to the spot and tried to douse the flames. Though Anil fled, he was caught and detained by the residents. He initially denied involvement in the incident. However, he later confessed to the crime. He also reportedly told the residents that Jayashree was at fault and that she had not answered his phone calls. Upon getting an alert, the police reached the spot and took him into custody. He was arrested.

Jayashree suffered serious burns to her face and body and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kakkanad.

As per preliminary information, this was the second marriage of both Jayashree and Anil. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.