Airport winter schedule adds more Bangkok, Gulf and domestic flights

KOCHI: Passengers travelling to Bangkok as well as several Gulf and domestic destinations will have more options once the new winter flight schedule comes into effect at Kochi airport from October 26.

The biggest addition are the four weekly Air India Express flights to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport. This will grant passengers direct access to both major airports in Bangkok as the airport already has flights to Don Mueang airport in Thailand’s capital.

This apart, IndiGo will introduce daily flights to Fujairah while Akasa Air will operate daily services to Dubai, Dammam and Kuwait. On the domestic network, IndiGo will operate daily flights to Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram. The winter schedule will be in effect until March 28, 2027.

Kochi will have flights to 32 destinations through 28 airlines. The network includes 13 domestic and 19 international destinations with an average of around 252 scheduled flight movements a day.

The winter schedule includes services to 13 Gulf destinations: Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha, Kuwait, Riyadh, Muscat, Sharjah, Jeddah, Bahrain, Dammam, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Salalah. The destinations account for 327 weekly arrivals.

Winter is coming

Period: October 26, 2026 to March 28, 2027

Destinations: 32

Airlines: 28

New Bangkok service: Four weekly flights to Suvarnabhumi airport by Air India Express

New Gulf services: Daily IndiGo flights to Fujairah and daily Akasa Air flights to Dubai, Dammam and Kuwait

New domestic services: Daily IndiGo flights to Kolkata, T’Puram

Domestic destinations: 13

Int’l destinations: 19