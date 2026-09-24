Keralam: Undersea tunnel proposed to trim Vypeen-Fort Kochi travel

KOCHI: Proposing an undersea road tunnel beneath the shipping channel between Vypeen and Fort Kochi, former port administrator Jose Paul has prepared a concept paper for a 2.5 to 3-km link that could complete the missing stretch of the coastal highway. It was submitted to State Planning Board vice-chairperson K M Chandrasekhar on September 7. He is also planning to meet the chief minister to formally present the proposal for consideration.

The proposed tunnel intends to provide a direct road connection between the two areas instead of depending on the Ro-Ro ferry or taking the longer route through Mattancherry and Willingdon Island.

Paul estimates that the tunnel could cut the journey from Fort Kochi to Ernakulam from around 16 km to around 8 km. Travel time to the High Court area could come down from around 1 hour and 15 minutes to around 15 to 30 minutes.

The proposal comes as work on the 625-km coastal highway from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod gathers pace. The highway is intended to provide an alternative route along the coast and reduce pressure on NH 66 and NH 544. However, the Vypeen-Fort Kochi stretch remains a major missing link because the route crosses the shipping channel of Cochin Port.

At present, vehicles crossing between Vypeen and Fort Kochi have to use the Ro-Ro ferry. Around 6,000 vehicles and 3,500 passengers are estimated to use the service every day. Vehicles can spend 45 minutes to an hour waiting at the ferry points during busy periods.

The ferry service also has to stop when ships pass through the channel. Around 3,500 ship movements are recorded through the channel annually. Dredging activity can create further interruptions. Ferry operations are also affected by strong winds, currents and waves during the monsoon.