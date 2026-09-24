One-minute delay, one more bus brawl in Kochi: Commuters want action, not ID cards

KOCHI: A one-minute delay allegedly triggered another private bus crew brawl in Kochi, with a driver attacked with an iron bangle at the Kakkanad Municipal bus stand late on Monday night. The incident came even as the Kochi City Police are racing to complete police verification of private bus employees and issue police clearance certificates and identity cards by the end of this month.

The police said the driver of a private bus operating on the Kakkanad-Edakochi route reached the stand about a minute late, allegedly entering the scheduled time slot of another bus. Employees of the other bus allegedly confronted and attacked him, with an iron bangle used in the assault. The Thrikkakara police registered a case on Tuesday.

The incident has brought the focus back on the conduct of private bus crews at a time when the police are collecting employee details for police clearance certificates and police-verified identity cards. The exercise is intended to improve identification and accountability of bus staff, but commuters say it cannot substitute for action against violations on the road.

“Many bus drivers and employees wear iron or steel bangles with the intention of being ready for a fight. I have seen buses keeping iron rods as well. Why doesn’t the police first inspect buses and prevent such weapons from being kept inside?” asked Sujatha Mohan, a regular city-bus commuter.

The Kakkanad incident came days after a private bus allegedly knocked down a 67-year-old scooter rider near Elamkulam. The FIR states that the bus was travelling towards Vyttila when it hit the scooter. CCTV footage showed the bus chasing another private bus, allegedly in an attempt to get ahead.