Honking row turns violent near Ernakulam Town Hall; two booked

KOCHI: A minor roadside confrontation over honking turned violent near Town Hall in the early hours of Thursday, with two men allegedly smashing a car’s windscreen with a baseball bat and attacking its driver. Ernakulam Central police have registered an FIR in connection with the incident and launched an investigation.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred around 12.15 am when the complainant and his friends were travelling in a car. A man allegedly walked carelessly in front of the vehicle while speaking on the phone. The complainant reportedly honked at him, following which the man and his friend came to the spot.

The two men allegedly used a baseball bat to smash the front windscreen of the car. When the complainant questioned them about the damage, they allegedly attacked him with the bat.

The complaint states that the first accused poked the complainant on his body with the bat, struck him on his right palm and right shoulder, and punched him on the left side of his head, causing injuries.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.