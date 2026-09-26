Exibition of Mapping Mattancherry is set to held today in Kochi

KOCHI: An exhibition exploring the heritage, communities and urban character of Mattancherry will be held in the city on Saturday.

Titled ‘Agam’, the exhibition is being organised by the KMEA College of Architecture’s 2022–2027 batch to showcase the works of students from their Urban Design Studio.

The exhibition will be held at Sree Sarada Sankara Kalyana Mandapa, Palace Road, from 9am to 6.30pm on September 26.

The works looks at Mattancherry as a historic neighbourhood shaped by its diverse communities, streets, canals, public spaces, movement patterns and ecological character.

Their study involved site visits, mapping, finding case studies, community observations and urban-scale studies to understand the everyday life of the neighbourhood, its existing conditions and the challenges and opportunities within its urban fabric.

Based on these studies, the students developed plans and detailed interventions for Mattancherry. The exhibition will feature models and visualisations presenting their proposals.

Through ‘Agam’, the students hope to present their understanding of the area and explore how its existing heritage and character can guide urban transformation.