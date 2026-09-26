INTERVIEW | ‘House without books is like a room without windows’

At Thiruvananthapuram’s All Saints’ College, Khyrunnisa A’s lectures were always keenly awaited. The humour she garnished them with transformed routine English classes into joyful learning.

Her friends, too, have long savoured her way with words. The kind that can prompt a quiet chuckle or leave behind a lingering lightness.

Khyrunnisa traces that instinct for humour to her childhood. The youngest of eight siblings, she used humour to make herself noted amidst the clamour of a large family.

Perhaps it was inevitable that humour would eventually lead her to writing. Today, she has built a devoted readership, particularly among young readers, with the warm wit in her books, including the much-loved ‘Butterfingers’ series.

Older readers, meanwhile, are drawn by the nostalgia, returning to her stories for quiet escapes.

With nearly 20 books and novellas that have earned her several laurels, Khyrunnisa is one of Kerala’s most popular English writers. For her, humour is less an achievement than an instinct and an enduring reason to keep writing.

Excerpts from an interaction:

You once described your entry into children’s literature as “accidental”. How did it begin?

In school and college, English and composition periods were special to me. I also wrote stories for All India Radio and college magazines. But I never aspired to become a writer.

The turning point came when my son was young. We used to read ‘Tinkle’, which announced an all-India competition for adult writers of children’s fiction. I loved sports and humour, so I wrote a story blending both. It became my first ‘Butterfingers’ story and won the second prize.

Someone associated with ‘Tinkle’ nudged me to enter the following year as well. I did and won the first prize. That boosted my confidence.