Kerala HC raps traffic police over rash bus driving

KOCHI: The alarming scenes witnessed in Kochi recently have once again brought the dangerous driving of private buses under the scanner, with the Kerala High Court expressing serious concern over the issue and observing that most private buses are plying like “elephants in musth”. The court also examined video footage of buses being driven dangerously on city roads, posing a threat to the lives of the public.

Observing that there is no rule of law on the roads, Justice Devan Ramachandran questioned whether the authorities were “sleeping” without taking note of the dangerous driving by private buses. The court asked why the police have been unable to prevent such incidents and observed that registering an FIR after an accident serves little purpose if preventive action is not taken.

The traffic police have failed to effectively address the problem, the court observed, recalling that it had earlier raised concerns over the “death race” involving private buses. Despite repeated directions, little appears to have changed, it noted.

The court observed that private bus operators appeared to have little fear of enforcement agencies and pointed out that the problem was not confined to Kochi but existed across the state. Referring to the recent incident in Kochi involving a private bus, the court said it appeared to be an attempt to deliberately hit a person.