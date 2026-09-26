Paravur taluk hospital freezer fails, family concerned as body begins to decompose

KOCHI: The Government Taluk Hospital in Paravur was at the centre of a controversy on Friday as a bereaving family raised a complaint of dysfunctional freezer after a body started decomposing despite being kept in the mortuary there.

The family came out against the taluk hospital authorities who allegedly put the blame on the former initially for the decomposition. The authorities had alleged that the body was already around two days old when brought to the mortuary and that it was not the fault of the freezer facility. However, on inspection, it was found out that the freezer was old and in need of maintenance.

“This isn’t the first time such an incident is happening at the taluk hospital,” said T V Nithin, CPM leader.

“We have been urging the municipality to renovate the hospital with necessary facilities, especially the mortuary. The corridors of the mortuary are already in ruin and the freezer is old. If it is not replaced immediately, more such complaints will arise.”

The CPM also staged a protest in front of the hospital, seeking government intervention. The area secretary urged Chief Minister V D Satheesan, who is the Paravur MLA as well, to intervene in the matter.

Responding to the allegations, Paravur municipal chairperson Ramesh D Kurup said a meeting was held in the presence of hospital authorities and health department officials.

“It has been decided to purchase a new freezer with a capacity to accommodate six bodies. A fund of Rs 10 lakh will be approved soon for the same. Until then, the mortuary will remain shut, so as to avoid such issues,” he said.

The taluk hospital is a major healthcare centre in the locality with at least 1,000 patients seeking consultation daily at various departments.