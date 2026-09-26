You’re my dumpling dumpling

KOCHI: Dumplings are one of the foods that ties a wide variety of culinary practices together. The dish, where fillings are wrapped in cooked dough, is universally appealing. Hence, they appear in different forms and tastes in almost every culture.

The dough can be sticky, stringy or slim. The shape can go in any direction. Fillings can be anything, from vegetables like cabbage and potatoes to meat, fish, tofu or a combination of it all.

These versatile little inventions are not only known for their simplicity but also for the comfort and the taste they provide. There is nothing a dumpling can’t solve, be it street-side chicken momos or home-made kozhukattas.

Mostly appearing as steamed blobs of fillings, the first evidence of this chewy treat can be traced back to ancient China. Around 1,800 years ago, during the Han Dynasty (206 B.C. to 220 A.D.), sage Zhang Zhongjing made dumplings as a medicinal recipe to save people from frostbite.

The lore says he cooked lamb, black peppers, and a few medicinal herbs, shredded them, then wrapped them in scraps of dough to feed the affected people. Later, it appeared in poems of Chinese scholars like Shu Xi in 300 AD. There is also evidence of preserved dumplings found in Turfan, China, around 1,000 years ago.

It is believed that the practice of steamed comfort food for cold travelled from China to West Asia through the Silk Route. Soon, various forms of it started appearing in different parts of the world.

As September 26 is widely regarded as World Dumplings Day, TNIE takes a look at the early origins of these plump snacks.

Sardinian Culurgiones

A traditional, stuffed pasta from Sardinia in Italy. Made with mashed potatoes, Sardo cheese, mint, and olive oil, it is known for its peculiar braid-like folds. It is typically served simply with a fresh tomato sauce, or a drizzle of olive oil.