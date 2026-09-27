At KTM, the people who keep Keralam alive take centre stage

KOCHI: For a few moments at Kerala Travel Mart 2026, the spotlight moved away from luxury hotels and tourism brochures and fell on the people who quietly keep Keralam’s traditions alive.

Tourism Minister P C Vishnunadh spent time at the Raviz Hotels pavilion interacting with a group of artists, artisans and local entrepreneurs — each carrying a story of Keralam in their own way.

There was Mittayi Basheer from Calicut, representing the sweet traditions of Malabar; clarinet maestro Nelson; Pulikali artist Tony C S; leaf craft artist Purushan Mararikkulam; a Thazhava palm-mat artisan; and an organic vegetable farmer. The minister listened to their stories, shared light moments and experienced the traditions they continue to preserve through their everyday lives and work.

“Instead of placing our iconic luxury resorts at the centre, we wanted to create a space where visitors can meet the people behind the destination and discover the authentic stories of Keralam.”