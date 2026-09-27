Don’t spread apprehensions over ESA: Kerala forest minister Shibu Baby John

KOCHI: There is nothing to fear about the Eco-Sensitive Area (ESA) notification and people should stop spreading apprehensions, said Forest Minister Shibu Baby John in Kochi on Saturday.

Inaugurating the annual general body meeting of the Association of Planters of Kerala (APK), he said the government is firm on its stand to completely exclude human habitations from ESA.

Environmental protection cannot be ignored when climate change is altering weather conditions alarmingly. Some foolish acts by people living in forest fringes over time have contributed to the rise in man-animal conflict. There are some resorts that place salt to attract wild animals, the minister said.

Efforts are on to restore natural forests, develop grasslands and put in place AI-based defence mechanisms on forest fringes to mitigate human-wildlife conflict.

The government has a positive approach towards crop diversification, value addition and exploring tourism potential. Not an inch of land will be taken over without paying compensation, he said.

APK chairman T R Radhakrishnan, UPASI vice-president Anil Mathew, APK secretary B K Ajith and vice-chairman Philip C Jacob spoke.

The APK annual general body meeting urged the government to introduce a compensation scheme on the model of motor insurance to compensate destruction of crops by wild animals.