Kochi: Palarivattom police register one more case against immigration firm CEO

KOCHI: The Palarivattom police have registered one more case against Parvathy Maya Shaji, CEO of Amster Immigration Overseas, over allegations of cheating job seekers after promising overseas employment.

The latest case is based on the complaint of Anish, a Ponnani native, who alleged he was cheated of Rs 2,48,971 after being promised a warehouse job in Poland. As per the FIR, the accused collected the money from Anish in 2023, but failed to arrange the promised visa.

Parvathy has been named the first accused, while Amster Immigration Overseas manager Abhijith and general manager Aju K Mathew are the second and third accused. The FIR states that the accused later returned Rs 1 lakh to Anish, but allegedly failed to repay the remaining Rs 1,48,971.

Meanwhile, Parvathy, who was taken into police custody, was produced before a court on Saturday. Police are also examining her financial transactions, including bank account records and online payments.

The probe has found that the firm’s office at Edappally was operating without a Protector of Emigrants licence under the Ministry of External Affairs, that is required for recruiting and sending workers abroad.