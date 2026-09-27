Palarivattom dacoity case: Seventh accused arrested from Palakkad

KOCHI: The seventh and final accused in the Palarivattom dacoity case was arrested from Palakkad on Saturday.

With this, all seven accused persons in the case have been arrested within a week of the incident.

The name and other identifying details of the latest accused are being withheld for the time being as an identification parade involving the victims is yet to be conducted. The other six accused, who were arrested earlier, are currently in judicial remand at the Kakkanad District Jail.

Following completion of the identification parade, the police will seek custody of all seven accused for further investigation.

During the investigation, 10 stolen mobile phones valued at approximately Rs 3.05 lakh and a portion of the stolen cash were recovered. Police are continuing efforts to recover the remaining stolen property and establish the individual roles of the accused.

The case dates back to September 17 when five persons allegedly entered a rented house in Palarivattom, threatened and confined the occupants, and robbed them of Rs 1.20 lakh, 10 mobile phones worth Rs 3.05 lakh, gold ornaments and other valuables. Police later identified seven accused. The probe revealed that two of them allegedly planned the dacoity over a financial dispute with the victims and engaged the others to execute it.